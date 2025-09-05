Shuttler Neel bags two medals at CISCE tourney

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 September,2025 09:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Representing Omkar International School (Dombivli) Neel, a Thane District champion, first finished third in the U-14 singles event and then partnered with his school friend Vivan Purohit to clinch the U-14 doubles title

Neel Khule

Dombivli’s promising  shuttler Neel Khule clinched a bronze medal (U-14 singles) and a gold medal (U-14 doubles) at the CISCE Regional badminton tournament at the Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane, recently.

Representing Omkar International School (Dombivli) Neel, a Thane District champion, first finished third in the U-14 singles event and then partnered with his school friend Vivan Purohit to clinch the U-14 doubles title. 

