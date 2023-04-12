Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 136 cr on pre-monsoon road repairs
Mumbai: 2,507 people died on railway tracks in 2022
IIT-Bombay student death case: ‘Darshan Solanki, Arman had normal chat before suicide’
Rapper booked for 'defamatory' song: ‘My brother has been missing for 5 days’
Mumbai: Two questions that helped crack MBBS student murder
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Shuttler Rajawat jumps to career best World No 38

Shuttler Rajawat jumps to career-best World No. 38

Updated on: 12 April,2023 07:42 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The 21-year-old from Madhya Pradesh clinched his maiden Super 300 title after beating Denmark’s Magnus Johannsen 21-15, 19-21, 21-16 in the summit clash to accumulate some valuable ranking points

Shuttler Rajawat jumps to career-best World No. 38

Priyanshu Rajawat. File pic


Riding on his title-winning run at the Orleans Masters Super 300 tournament, India’s Priyanshu Rajawat jumped 20 places to achieve a career-best world ranking of 38 in the latest BWF rankings issued on Tuesday.


The 21-year-old from Madhya Pradesh clinched his maiden Super 300 title after beating Denmark’s Magnus Johannsen 21-15, 19-21, 21-16 in the summit clash to accumulate some valuable ranking points.



Also read: Priyanshu Rajawat reaches career-best ranking, moves up 20 spots to World No. 38


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

badminton sports news sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK