Shuttlers MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila sail into pre-quarters

Updated on: 13 July,2022 07:29 AM IST  |  Singapore
Arjun and Kapila, only Indians in fray, faced some resistance in the first game before breezing past the German duo of Jones Ralfy Jansen and Jan Colin Voelker 21-19, 21-9 in 34 minutes

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Indian pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila advanced into the men’s doubles pre-quarter finals of the Singapore Open Super 500 badminton tournament here on Tuesday.

Arjun and Kapila, only Indians in fray, faced some resistance in the first game before breezing past the German duo of Jones Ralfy Jansen and Jan Colin Voelker 21-19, 21-9 in 34 minutes. The Indian duo will be up against Sze Fei Goh and Nur Izzuddin of Malaysia in the next round.




