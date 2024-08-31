Shuttlers Suhas, Nitesh seal semis spot; Manasi, Manoj out

Suhas, a 2007 batch IAS officer, defeated Korea’s Shin Kyung Hwan 26-24, 21-14 in his second match, topping the three-man Group A in the SL4 category.

Suhas Yathiraj after his win yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Tokyo silver medallist shuttler Suhas Yathiraj and Nitesh Kumar continued their impressive run to secure spots in the men’s singles SL4 and SL3 semi-finals, respectively, at the Paralympics here on Friday.

Meanwhile, Nitesh, a 29-year-old IIT Mandi graduate, dominated China’s Yang Jianyuan with a convincing 21-5, 21-11 win, ensuring a top-two finish in the four-man Group A of the SL3 category.

However, it was a disappointing day for Manasi Joshi and Manoj Sarkar, as they both suffered their second consecutive defeats, ending their chances of reaching the semi-finals in their respective groups.

