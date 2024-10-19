Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sindhu goes down in quarters

Sindhu goes down in quarters

Updated on: 19 October,2024 06:34 AM IST  |  Odense
PTI |

The loss continues a season of discontent for the Indian, who returned empty-handed from the Paris Games

PV Sindhu

Indian star PV Sindhu bowed out with a quarterfinal loss to Paris Olympics bronze-winner Gregoria Tunjung as the country’s campaign came to an end in the Denmark Open badminton tournament here on Friday.


The 29-year-old Sindhu went down 13-21, 21-16, 9-21 in a nearly hour-long clash. The World No. 8 from Indonesia, who had won just two matches from their past 12 encounters, was at her dominant best despite Sindhu managing to claim the second game. The loss continues a season of discontent for the Indian, who returned empty-handed from the Paris Games. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


pv sindhu Paris Olympics 2024 badminton sports news Sports Update

