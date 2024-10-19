The loss continues a season of discontent for the Indian, who returned empty-handed from the Paris Games

PV Sindhu

Listen to this article Sindhu goes down in quarters x 00:00

Indian star PV Sindhu bowed out with a quarterfinal loss to Paris Olympics bronze-winner Gregoria Tunjung as the country’s campaign came to an end in the Denmark Open badminton tournament here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 29-year-old Sindhu went down 13-21, 21-16, 9-21 in a nearly hour-long clash. The World No. 8 from Indonesia, who had won just two matches from their past 12 encounters, was at her dominant best despite Sindhu managing to claim the second game. The loss continues a season of discontent for the Indian, who returned empty-handed from the Paris Games.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever