Sindhu, a former world champion and currently ranked 18th, won 18-21 21-12 21-16 in a second-round match that lasted 63 minutes

PV Sindhu

Listen to this article Sindhu in quarters x 00:00

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu overcame a sluggish start to defeat World No. 7 Han Yue of China in a thrilling contest, progressing to the quarter-finals of the Denmark Open Super 750 badminton tournament on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sindhu, a former world champion and currently ranked 18th, won 18-21 21-12 21-16 in a second-round match that lasted 63 minutes.

This marks her first win over a Top-10 player since defeating Han at the Malaysia Masters final in May.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever