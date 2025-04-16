Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder case: Gangless gangster
Mumbai: Long wait to use Andheri’s full Gokhale bridge finally ends!
Palghar: Pregnant woman body slams thief who tried to rob her home
Mumbai: Speeding van rams divider on Eastern Freeway; two dead
Mumbai: People power keeps Elphinstone bridge still standing
IPL News IPL News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sindhu Sen to speahead Indias challenge at Sudirman Cup

Sindhu, Sen to speahead India’s challenge at Sudirman Cup

Updated on: 16 April,2025 07:55 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

However, the women’s doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly will miss out due to shoulder niggles for both

Sindhu, Sen to speahead India’s challenge at Sudirman Cup

PV Sindhu. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Sindhu, Sen to speahead India’s challenge at Sudirman Cup
x
00:00

P V Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will spearhead a strong Indian singles challenge at the Sudirman Cup Finals to be held in Xiamen, China from April 27 to May 4.


The tournament will see the return of the India’s formidable men’s doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty after the latter had suffered a back injury at the All England Open Championships last month. 


Also Read: Coach Thipsay confident ahead of Asian C’ship


However, the women’s doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly will miss out due to shoulder niggles for both.

India are placed in Group D alongside former champions Indonesia, two-time runners-up Denmark, and a strong England team.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pv sindhu Lakshya Sen badminton sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK