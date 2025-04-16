Sindhu, Sen to speahead India’s challenge at Sudirman Cup

However, the women’s doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly will miss out due to shoulder niggles for both

PV Sindhu. Pic/AFP

P V Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will spearhead a strong Indian singles challenge at the Sudirman Cup Finals to be held in Xiamen, China from April 27 to May 4.

The tournament will see the return of the India’s formidable men’s doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty after the latter had suffered a back injury at the All England Open Championships last month.

However, the women’s doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly will miss out due to shoulder niggles for both.

India are placed in Group D alongside former champions Indonesia, two-time runners-up Denmark, and a strong England team.

