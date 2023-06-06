Singapore Open: Kidambi Srikanth enters next round, PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy make early exit

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 June,2023 03:30 PM IST  |  London
mid-day online correspondent |

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth made a winning start at the Singapore Open Super 750 tournament but PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy made an early exit from the tournament after suffering contrasting losses in the opening round here on Tuesday

Kidambi Srikanth (Pic: AFP)

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth made a winning start at the Singapore Open Super 750 tournament but PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy made an early exit from the tournament after suffering contrasting losses in the opening round here on Tuesday.


Srikanth, a 2021 world championships silver medallist, beat Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen 21-15 21-19 in the opening round of men's singles competition.


The former world number one will meet either Japan's Kenta Nishimoto or Chinese Taipei's Chia Hao Lee next.


Up against world number 1 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, defending champion Sindhu fought hard before going down 21-18 19-21 17-21 in a little over an hour. Sindhu had also made a first-round exit from Thailand Open last week.

Prannoy, who had claimed his maiden BWF title at Malaysia Masters last month, couldn't match the young Kodai Naraoka, losing 15-21 19-21 to the third seeded Japanese in 56 minutes.

Doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, however, made a good start after claiming a 21-16 21-15 win over France's Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar in their opening match.

(With PTI inputs)

