Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sinner didnt think of retiring despite illness in quarters loss

Sinner ‘didn’t think of retiring’ despite illness in quarters loss

Updated on: 11 July,2024 08:37 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Sinner needed a medical timeout after feeling dizzy and appearing to almost lose his balance early in the third set of his defeat to the Russian. 

Sinner ‘didn’t think of retiring’ despite illness in quarters loss

Jannik Sinner

Sinner ‘didn’t think of retiring’ despite illness in quarters loss
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner insisted he “didn’t think about retiring” even though he was laid low by illness during his Wimbledon quarter-final exit at the hands of Daniil Medvedev. 


Sinner needed a medical timeout after feeling dizzy and appearing to almost lose his balance early in the third set of his defeat to the Russian. 


The Italian then stunned the Centre Court crowd by fighting back to take the fourth set before eventually going down to a 6-7 (7/9), 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-3 defeat. 


“I was surprised that I pushed the match longer,” said Sinner. “I don’t want to retire if it’s only a little bit of illness. I was still in shape to play. 

“Today the energy level was not consistent but I was never thinking about retiring. You don’t want to retire in a quarter-final of a Grand Slam,” he added.

