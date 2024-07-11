Sinner needed a medical timeout after feeling dizzy and appearing to almost lose his balance early in the third set of his defeat to the Russian.

Jannik Sinner

Listen to this article Sinner ‘didn’t think of retiring’ despite illness in quarters loss x 00:00

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner insisted he “didn’t think about retiring” even though he was laid low by illness during his Wimbledon quarter-final exit at the hands of Daniil Medvedev.

Sinner needed a medical timeout after feeling dizzy and appearing to almost lose his balance early in the third set of his defeat to the Russian.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Italian then stunned the Centre Court crowd by fighting back to take the fourth set before eventually going down to a 6-7 (7/9), 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-3 defeat.

“I was surprised that I pushed the match longer,” said Sinner. “I don’t want to retire if it’s only a little bit of illness. I was still in shape to play.

“Today the energy level was not consistent but I was never thinking about retiring. You don’t want to retire in a quarter-final of a Grand Slam,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever