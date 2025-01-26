Sinner eyes Australian double, Zverev aiming for maiden Slam win

Only three men have managed the feat in Melbourne since 2000, Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic

Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev

Jannik Sinner is wary of World No.2 Alexander Zverev as the Italian bids to join an elite group with back-to-back Australian Open titles in a final that pits the top two players against each other.

The ice-cool runaway World No.1 goes into Sunday’s Melbourne Park decider on a 20-match win streak, dropping just two sets in his six matches so far. Sinner is favourite to secure a third Grand Slam crown and second at the Australian Open afterhis triumph over Daniil Medvedev last year.

“I know that I put a lot of work in. I know I just try to stay calm, never taking things for granted. Every day is a big challenge. Every day you have a different opponent. Sometimes you have some issues and then trying to understand that whatever works best for that day and trying to go for it. Everyone makes mistakes. Nobody’s perfect,” said Sinner ahead of today’s final.

That will prick the ears of Zverev, long seen as the sport’s most unfulfilled talent, without a Grand Slam title after a decade of trying. The German has bulked up in recent months and is also on a red-hot streak, winning 16 of his past 17 matches. He holds a 4-2 record over the Italian, but Zverev knows all too well that’s he’s fallen short when it’s mattered most.

“I think Jannik has been the best player in the world for the last 12 months. I’m sure it’s going to be a tough battle,” said Zverev.

