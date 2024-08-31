Breaking News
Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: Joint probe panel comprising Navy, state, independent experts counter numerous questions
Mumbai: ‘Worms, muck, faecal matter in our water!’
Mumbai: Brave psychiatrist beats back burglar
Mumbai: Woman falls in love online, blackmailed after sending pics
Mumbai: Woman swept away after jumping into Versova bay
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sinner racks up years 50th win

Sinner racks up year’s 50th win

Updated on: 31 August,2024 06:42 AM IST  |  New York
AFP |

Top

Sinner unleashed 28 winners and broke serve eight times

Sinner racks up year’s 50th win

Jannik Sinner

Listen to this article
Sinner racks up year’s 50th win
x
00:00

Jannik Sinner won his 50th match of the year on Thursday to reach the US Open third round as 2022 champion Iga Swiatek stormed through.


World No. 1 Sinner defeated America’s 49th-ranked Alex Michelsen 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 to make the last 32 in New York for a fourth successive year. The 23-year-old Italian had already defeated his Californian rival just two weeks ago in Cincinnati and he repeated that outcome for his 30th hard court victory of 2024. 



Sinner unleashed 28 winners and broke serve eight times. “He’s a very tough opponent. We played each other in Cincinnati. I knew what to expect, he knew what to expect a little,” said Sinner. 


Sinner went on to claim his fifth title of the season in Cincinnati. A day later it was revealed that Sinner had escaped a ban despite twice testing positive for an anabolic agent in March, authorities accepting his explanation that the result was the result of contamination. He will face Australia’s Christopher O’Connell for a place in the last 16. 

Swiatek then saw likely semi-final opponent Elena Rybakina withdraw from the tournament ahead of her second round clash with 143rd-ranked French qualifier Jessika Ponchet.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

us open Iga Swiatek sports news tennis news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK