Sinner sails into last 16; Swiatek routs Raducanu

Updated on: 19 January,2025 08:23 AM IST  |  Melbourne
AFP |

Home hope Alex de Minaur, the eighth seed, went through in four sets against Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo and will face American Alex Michelsen for a place in the quarter-finals

Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek

Defending champion Jannik Sinner raced to victory at the Australian Open on Saturday to sweep into the last 16 as Iga Swiatek demolished Emma Raducanu. 


Italian World No. 1 Sinner dropped a set for the first time in 14 matches in the second round. But there were no such wobble against the unseeded Marcos Giron on Rod Laver Arena as he sprinted home 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in 2hr 1min, slamming 35 winners and eight aces. 


Awaiting him next is either Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic or Danish 13th seed Holger Rune.  


De Minaur advances

Home hope Alex de Minaur, the eighth seed, went through in four sets against Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo and will face American Alex Michelsen for a place in the quarter-finals.

In a one-sided battle of former US Open champions, Swiatek romped to a 6-1, 6-0 triumph in a statement victory over Raducanu as she pursues a first Melbourne crown. “I felt like the ball is listening to me,” Swiatek said after rattling off 11 straight games in a brutal display against Britain’s Raducanu on Rod Laver Arena. She faces World No. 128 German Eva Lys next. Lys beat Jaqueline Cristian of Romania in three sets to become the first women’s singles “lucky loser” to reach the fourth round since the event moved to Melbourne Park in 1988. 

Emma Navarro, the eighth seed from the United States, joined the Pole in the next round with a gritty three-set win over Ons Jabeur. She clawed through 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Rybakina wins, but injured

Former Wimbledon champion Rybakina of Kazakhstan needed a medical timeout to treat a back spasm before winning 6-3, 6-4 against Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine. Asked if her back would be OK, she replied: “Not really. So I will see my physio and hopefully he does some magic.”

