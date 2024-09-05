Breaking News
Sinner’s dope row is a tricky situation for Fed

It’s not something we want to see in our sport, these types of news, regardless if he did something or not

Roger Federer at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Roger Federer thinks Jannik Sinner’s doping case raises questions about whether the current No. 1-ranked tennis player should have been allowed to continue competing until he was absolved of intentionally using an anabolic steroid he tested positive for twice in March.


“It’s not something we want to see in our sport, these types of news, regardless if he did something or not. Or any player did. It’s just noise that we don’t want. I understand the frustration of: Has he been treated the same as others? And I think this is where it comes down to. We all trust pretty much at the end, he didn’t do anything,” Federer said on Tuesday in an appearance on the Today show to promote a book of photos of him.  



Also Read: Sascha shocker!


“But the inconsistency, potentially, that he didn’t have to sit out while they were not 100 per cent sure what was going on. I think that’s the question here that needs to be answered.

“It’s a tricky situation and it’s the nightmare of every athlete and team, to have these allegations and these problems,” Federer said. Hours later on Tuesday, Federer received a warm ovation from spectators in Arthur Ashe Stadium when he was introduced to the crowd during the quarter-final between Aryna Sabalenka and Zheng Qinwen.

