Somaiya badminton tourney to be held from May 24 to 28

Updated on: 24 May,2023 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

Olympian Aparna Popat is expected to inaugurate the tournament, which will also feature young shuttlers from Somaiya Vidya Mandir, Sakarwadi

Somaiya badminton tourney to be held from May 24 to 28

Representational images. Pic/iStock

The Somaiya Yonex Sunrise Maharashtra Sub-junior State Open badminton tournament will be held from May 24 to 28 at Eklavya Sports Complex in Vidyavihar. Matches will be held for U-11, 13 and 15 boys and girls.


Also Read: Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye reigns supreme in France-hosted badminton tournament




The tournament, organised by the Somaiya Sports Academy, will be played under the auspices of the GMBA (Greater Mumbai Badminton Association) and has been approved by the Maharashtra Badminton Association (MBA). Olympian Aparna Popat is expected to inaugurate the tournament, which will also feature young shuttlers from Somaiya Vidya Mandir, Sakarwadi.


