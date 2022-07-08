Sourav Kothari wins NSCI snooker title

Sourav, who had recently won both, the snooker and billiards titles, at the Pacific International Championship in Melbourne, charged to a comfortable 95-17, 37-75, 64-05, 70-77, 116-01, 124-05, 70-23, 91-50, 71-39 victory

Sourav Kothari

Sourav Kothari of PSPB breezed past Laxman Rawat also of PSPB, racing to a 7-2 victory in the best-of-13-frame finals of the Rs 6.4 lakh NSCI Baulkline All India Snooker Open recently.

Sourav, who had recently won both, the snooker and billiards titles, at the Pacific International Championship in Melbourne, charged to a comfortable 95-17, 37-75, 64-05, 70-77, 116-01, 124-05, 70-23, 91-50, 71-39 victory. The Kolkata-based cueist Sourav took home the winner’s cheque of R2 lakhs, while Laxman received Rs 1 lakh.

