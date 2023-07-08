World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz pleased with winning return to Centre Court having lost there last year; defeats Alexandre Muller in Round Two

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz returns to Alexandre Muller of France on Day Five of Wimbledon in London yesterday. Pics/Getty Images

Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz sweeps into third round

Carlos Alcaraz swept into the third round of Wimbledon on Friday, beating Frenchman Alexandre Muller 6-4, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3. The Spanish top seed, who reached the last 16 last year, is attempting to become the third-youngest player in the Open Era to win the title after Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg.

Threat to Djoko

The 20-year-old, seen as the greatest threat to defending champion Novak Djokovic, won his opening match against French veteran Jeremy Chardy on Tuesday. But heavy rain has played havoc with the schedule at the All England Club—Djokovic, in action later on Friday against Stan Wawrinka, is a round ahead of his rival.

A single break was enough for Alcaraz to seal the first set and he won the second-set tie-break to take an iron grip on the contest. He broke 84th-ranked Muller again in the eighth game of the third set and served out for the match.



Aryna Sabalenka

The US Open champion won his first grass court title at Queen’s last month. “This was my second match on Centre Court. I lost here last year, so I’m happy to win on this beautiful court. Playing here in Wimbledon is something special. You feel different compared to other tournaments. I wanted to enjoy every single second and I think I did,” he said.

Alcaraz said he was learning quickly on grass—he is playing in only his fourth tournament on the surface. “I’m playing really, really well on grass. I’m not an experienced guy like other players, but I’m enjoying playing on grass...getting better every match that I play.”

Sabalenka advances

Meanwhile, second seed Aryna Sabalenka recovered from a set down to beat France’s Varvara Gracheva 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 and reach the Last 32 at Wimbledon on Friday. Russia-born Gracheva, who recently became a French citizen, broke the Belarusian three times in the first set to take control on No. 1 Court.

Dhamne qualifies for Jr Wimbledon C’ships

India’s Manas Dhamne qualified for the boys singles main draw at the prestigious Wimbledon championships on Friday with a three-set win over 10th seed Atakan Karahan, but Aryan Shah missed out with a second-round defeat. Dhamne, 15, beat his opponent from Turkey 6-2, 6-7 (5), 10-8 in the second and final qualifying round.