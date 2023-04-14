Special self-reward awaits badminton stalwart Rajawat

After winning Orleans Masters title, shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat wants to gift himself a watch

India shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat

India shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat, 21, earned USD 14,000 (approx Rs 11.5 lakh) for his maiden triumph in BWF World tour Super 300 title at Orleans Masters on Sunday.

Thanks to the win in France, Rajawat, 21, jumped 20 places to achieve a career-best world ranking of 38. In the final, Rajawat, who was part of the 2022 Thomas Cup-winning side, beat Denmark's World No. 49 Magnus Johannesen 21-15, 19-21, 21-16.

When asked how he plans to spend the prize money, he told www.mid-day.com: "I love watches and shoes, so maybe I will buy a watch for myself. I will send all of it [prize money] to my parents. I haven't celebrated my win, but will take my academy mates, coaches for lunch or dinner and gorge on my favourite junk food—pizza, though I do not have it often. I have a sweet tooth and love sweets like rabri, kaju katli etc. But I am mindful of consuming them as sir advises us to consume less sugar as it is not good for an athlete."

Rajawat misses home and food prepared by his mom (Prerna). "I spent time with my entire family during Diwali. I love anything that my mom makes [even if it is simple daal-chawal]. When I was kid, I would miss home more but now I am used to it. My sister Taneea had come to meet me in the New Year. But otherwise, it is mostly video calls with them. Academy mates are my extended family. But it is Gopi [Pullela Gopichand] sir's son Vishnu who is my best friend. Coaches [N Anil Kumar bhaiyya and Mohammed Siyadath Ullah bhaiyya] treat me like their own kid," he revealed.

Interestingly, Rajawat wanted to be a footballer. His favourite football club is Paris Saint-Germain and player, Lionel Messi. "I love Messi and Ronaldo. But I like Messi a bit more," he signed off.