Speed Chess India GM Harika loses in final

Speed Chess: India GM Harika loses in final

Updated on: 24 November,2023 07:37 AM IST  |  Chennai
“I’m just not happy with my strength today. I think it has to do with immediately back-to-back matches...it was really exhausting,” Harika said after the match

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Indian Grandmaster D Harika went down 11-15 to GM Hou Yifan of China in the final of the Julius Baer Women’s online Speed Chess Championship 2023.


Harika took home USD 4,230.77 for the games she won in the tournament. “I’m just not happy with my strength today. I think it has to do with immediately back-to-back matches...it was really exhausting,” Harika said after the match.


