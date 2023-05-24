Breaking News
Sports Authority of India charge to a facile 6-1 win over Maharashtra State Police

Updated on: 24 May,2023 07:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Earlier, the Police outfit showed plenty of promise as SAI were denied a single goal during the first two 15-minute quarters. The teams went into the break with the scoreboard blank

Sports Authority of India charge to a facile 6-1 win over Maharashtra State Police

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Sports Authority of India charge to a facile 6-1 win over Maharashtra State Police
Sports Authority of India (SAI) charged to a facile 6-1 win over Maharashtra State Police in a Super Division match of the Mumbai Hockey League organised by Hockey Mumbai City and Hockey Mumbai Suburbs at the Don Bosco HS turf, Matunga on Tuesday evening.


Earlier, the Police outfit showed plenty of promise as SAI were denied a single goal during the first two 15-minute quarters. The teams went into the break with the scoreboard blank. SAI later turned the tide in their favour with Sujal Saxena, Dharmendra Pal, Karan Thosre, Mohit Kala, F Zhoramsanga and Raj Pawar being their goal-scorers. Shrikant Kalakuti scored their lone goal for the Police.


