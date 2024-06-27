Squash: Agarwal, Aadya, Gowshika enter semis

Agarwal beat Abdul Ahad Butt 11-4, 11-7, 11-5 in the boys U-15 quarter-finals, while in girls U-13, Aadya and Gowshika put it past Mahnoor Ali (Pakistan) 11-4, 11-8, 6-11, 11-6 and Makaela Lin Cassidy (HK) 11-8, 11-9, 11-8 respectively

India’s Shiven Agarwal, Aadya Budhia and Gowshika M moved into the semi-finals of their respective age groups at the 31st Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships.

Agarwal beat Abdul Ahad Butt 11-4, 11-7, 11-5 in the boys U-15 quarter-finals, while in girls U-13, Aadya and Gowshika put it past Mahnoor Ali (Pakistan) 11-4, 11-8, 6-11, 11-6 and Makaela Lin Cassidy (HK) 11-8, 11-9, 11-8 respectively.

