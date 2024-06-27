Breaking News
Squash: Agarwal, Aadya, Gowshika enter semis

Updated on: 28 June,2024 06:57 AM IST  |  Islamabad
Agencies |

Agarwal beat Abdul Ahad Butt 11-4, 11-7, 11-5 in the boys U-15 quarter-finals, while in girls U-13, Aadya and Gowshika put it past Mahnoor Ali (Pakistan) 11-4, 11-8, 6-11, 11-6 and Makaela Lin Cassidy (HK) 11-8, 11-9, 11-8 respectively

Representational images. Pic/iStock

India’s Shiven Agarwal, Aadya Budhia and Gowshika M moved into the semi-finals of their respective age groups at the 31st Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships.


Agarwal beat Abdul Ahad Butt 11-4, 11-7, 11-5 in the boys U-15 quarter-finals, while in girls U-13, Aadya and Gowshika put it past Mahnoor Ali (Pakistan) 11-4, 11-8, 6-11, 11-6 and Makaela Lin Cassidy (HK) 11-8, 11-9, 11-8 respectively.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


squash sports sports news Sports Update

