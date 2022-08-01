Squash: Joshna Chinappa storms into quarters

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 August,2022 08:24 AM IST  |  Birmingham
Ace Indian squash player Joshna Chinappa outwitted New Zealand’s Kaitlyn Watts 3-1 to progress to the women’s singles quarter-finals here on Sunday.

The 18-time national champion kept her calm to recover from a mid-game slump to prevail 11-8, 9-11, 11-4, 11-6 against Watts to set up a last-eight clash with Canada’s Hollie Naughton. Naughton beat Malaysia’s Aifa Azman 3-0 in another match.

