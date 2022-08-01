Squash: Joshna Chinappa storms into quarters

Naughton beat Malaysia’s Aifa Azman 3-0 in another match

Joshna Chinappa

Ace Indian squash player Joshna Chinappa outwitted New Zealand’s Kaitlyn Watts 3-1 to progress to the women’s singles quarter-finals here on Sunday.

The 18-time national champion kept her calm to recover from a mid-game slump to prevail 11-8, 9-11, 11-4, 11-6 against Watts to set up a last-eight clash with Canada’s Hollie Naughton. Naughton beat Malaysia’s Aifa Azman 3-0 in another match.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever