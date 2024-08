Sreejesh bids adieu! Celebrating the end of an era in Indian hockey

With a career spanning nearly two decades, Sreejesh's journey has been a remarkable tapestry woven with unforgettable moments and extraordinary skill

PR Sreejesh. Pic/Instagram

Key Highlights Share:





P.R. Sreejesh carried three specially engraved sticks as part of his kit One bore his wife’s name While the other two were inscribed with the names of his two children

When P.R. Sreejesh embarked on his final Olympic journey with the Indian hockey team in Paris, he carried three specially engraved sticks as part of his kit. One bore his wife’s name, while the other two were inscribed with the names of his two children.