Sreeshankar claims long jump gold in Greece

27 May,2022
The Tokyo Olympian is the current national record holder with a jump of 8.36m, which he had achieved last month

India’s long jumper Murali Sreeshankar won the gold medal at the 12th International Jumping Meeting in Kallithea, Greece with an effort of 8.31m.

The Tokyo Olympian is the current national record holder with a jump of 8.36m, which he had achieved last month. 




