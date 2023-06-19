Breaking News
Mumbai: Four injured in bus accident in Sion
Expelled from Congress, former MLA Ashish Deshmukh rejoins BJP
PM Modi going on US instead of resolving crisis in violence-hit Manipur: Uddhav
Mumbai reports six new Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 40
25-year-old man assaulted over love affair in Latur dies in hospital
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for World Championships with 841m

Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for World Championships with 8.41m

Updated on: 19 June,2023 08:55 AM IST  |  Bhubaneswar
PTI |

Top

The 24-year-old Sreeshankar’s jump was just 1cm shy of Jeswin Aldrin’s national record of 8.42m set earlier this year

Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for World Championships with 8.41m

Murali Sreeshankar

Listen to this article
Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for World Championships with 8.41m
x
00:00

Star long jumper Murali Sreeshankar produced a huge 8.41m effort in his very first attempt in the qualifying round at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships to qualify for the World Championships, here on Sunday.


Also Read: India's Murali Sreeshankar secures third place in Paris Diamond League


The 24-year-old Sreeshankar’s jump was just 1cm shy of Jeswin Aldrin’s national record of 8.42m set earlier this year. However, the effort was Sreeshankar’s personal best. “The wind reading was fine, it was 1.5m/s. Just short of the national record but I am happy to have made this jump,” Sreeshankar, who was representing Kerala, said after the event.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports news sports Sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK