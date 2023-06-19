Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for World Championships with 8.41m

The 24-year-old Sreeshankar’s jump was just 1cm shy of Jeswin Aldrin’s national record of 8.42m set earlier this year

Murali Sreeshankar

Star long jumper Murali Sreeshankar produced a huge 8.41m effort in his very first attempt in the qualifying round at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships to qualify for the World Championships, here on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Sreeshankar’s jump was just 1cm shy of Jeswin Aldrin’s national record of 8.42m set earlier this year. However, the effort was Sreeshankar’s personal best. “The wind reading was fine, it was 1.5m/s. Just short of the national record but I am happy to have made this jump,” Sreeshankar, who was representing Kerala, said after the event.

