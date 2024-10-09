Meanwhile, Thane’s Anagha Karandikar and Siya Singh beat BAMU’s Kashika Mahajan and Simran Singhi 21-17, 21-17 for the women’s doubles crown. In the mixed doubles, Thane’s Deep Rambhiya/Akshaya Warang beat Viraj Kuvale/Siya Singh 21-19, 21-13
The winners of the Nandu Natekar Memorial C’ship at Goregaon SC
Greater Mumbai’s Kuvale siblings, Viplav and Viraj, emerged champions, winning the men’s doubles crown in the Yonex Sunrise Shri Nandu Natekar Memorial Maharashtra State Senior Inter-district and State Badminton Championship at Goregaon Sports Club recently. The top-seeded pair beat Pune’s Thakore siblings, Arya and Dhruv, 21-10, 21-11, in the final. Meanwhile, Thane’s Anagha Karandikar and Siya Singh beat BAMU’s Kashika Mahajan and Simran Singhi 21-17, 21-17 for the women’s doubles crown. In the mixed doubles, Thane’s Deep Rambhiya/Akshaya Warang beat Viraj Kuvale/Siya Singh 21-19, 21-13.
