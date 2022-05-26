Struggling India face Indonesia

India need to beat Indonesia by a huge margin and hope Japan defeat Pakistan in the other Pool A match for advancing to the knockout stage

Representative Image

Defending champions India need to beat hosts Indonesia by a huge margin and hope Japan defeat Pakistan in the other Pool A match for advancing to the knockout stage of the Asia Cup men’s hockey tournament here on Thursday.

India’s fate is not in their own hands anymore as even a win against lowly Indonesia will not guarantee them a knock-out berth. Japan will have to beat Pakistan to keep India’s faint hopes alive.

With a draw and a loss, India are placed third in Pool A behind Japan (6 points) and Pakistan (4 points). Under the guidance of Sardar Singh, India fielded a young team in the tournament alongside a handful of seniors like Birendra Lakra and SV Sunil, who came out of retirements.

HI under CoA for violation

Meanwhile, back home, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday placed Hockey India under a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) after observing that the federation has violated the National Sports Code.

