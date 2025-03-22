Breaking News
Updated on: 22 March,2025 08:01 AM IST  |  Switzerland
Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian. Pic/getty Images

Subramanian stuns World No. 2 Antonsen
Indian shuttler Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian caused a major upset by knocking out World No. 2 Anders Antonsen of Denmark in a thrilling three-game contest to reach the men’s singles quarter-finals of the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament here.


The 21-year-old from Tamil Nadu, a silver medallist at the 2022 World Junior Championships and currently ranked 64th in the world, put up an impressive display of defence to take down Antonsen 18-21, 21-12, 21-5 in a 66-minute match.


This win marks one of the biggest victories of Subramanian’s career, which will boost his confidence as he continues his transition into the senior ranks. 

Next, Subramanian will face World No. 31 Christo Popov of France, a 2019 World Junior Championships silver medallist. 

Popov had a strong 2024 campaign, claiming titles at the German and Hylo Opens.

