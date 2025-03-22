Next, Subramanian will face World No. 31 Christo Popov of France, a 2019 World Junior Championships silver medallist.

Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian. Pic/getty Images

Listen to this article Subramanian stuns World No. 2 Antonsen x 00:00

Indian shuttler Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian caused a major upset by knocking out World No. 2 Anders Antonsen of Denmark in a thrilling three-game contest to reach the men’s singles quarter-finals of the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament here.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 21-year-old from Tamil Nadu, a silver medallist at the 2022 World Junior Championships and currently ranked 64th in the world, put up an impressive display of defence to take down Antonsen 18-21, 21-12, 21-5 in a 66-minute match.

Also Read: Nayak enters vault final at World Cup gymnastics

This win marks one of the biggest victories of Subramanian’s career, which will boost his confidence as he continues his transition into the senior ranks.

Next, Subramanian will face World No. 31 Christo Popov of France, a 2019 World Junior Championships silver medallist.

Popov had a strong 2024 campaign, claiming titles at the German and Hylo Opens.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever