Suhas Nadkarni Memorial badminton to be conducted at MIG

Updated on: 09 May,2023 08:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
MIG Cricket Club will conduct the Suhas Nadkarni Memorial All Maharashtra Open badminton tournament from May 30 to June 3 under the auspices of Maharashtra Badminton Association.


The tournament which carries a total prize money of Rs 3.5 lakh will witness scholarships being given to promising young players. According to the organisers, the tournament is expected to attract 400 to 450 entries. Registration for U-17 boys and girls can be made through  www.mbasso.in while bit.ly/MIGBadminton is the link for those wishing to play in the veterans section.





badminton sports sports news Sports Update

