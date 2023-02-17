Sumit Nagal in Chennai Open Challenger quarters

Nagal, ranked 506 in the ATP rankings, will take on Great Britain’s Jay Clarke (313) in the quarter-finals. Clarke defeated eighth-seed Dimitar Kuzmanov 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the next round

Sumit Nagal

Sumit Nagal came from behind to beat Jason Jung of Chinese Taipei 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 to book his place in the quarter-finals and keep the Indian challenge alive in the singles event of the Chennai Open ATP Challenger tennis tournament here on Thursday.

