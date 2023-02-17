Sumit Nagal in Chennai Open Challenger quarters

Breaking News
Updated on: 17 February,2023 10:15 AM IST  |  Chennai
Sumit Nagal


Sumit Nagal came from behind to beat Jason Jung of Chinese Taipei 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 to book his place in the quarter-finals and keep the Indian challenge alive in the singles event of the Chennai Open ATP Challenger tennis tournament here on Thursday.


Nagal, ranked 506 in the ATP rankings, will take on Great Britain’s Jay Clarke (313) in the quarter-finals. Clarke defeated eighth-seed Dimitar Kuzmanov 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the next round.


