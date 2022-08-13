Breaking News
Sunday race selections: Watch out for Enigma

Updated on: 13 August,2022 10:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Clayton Murzello | clayton@mid-day.com

Enigma has the edge

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


Lago Medio Plate (For 5y&o, class V; 1600m)


Beemer 1, Campaign 2, Power Of Thor 3.

Rajaram Chhatrapati Trophy (Class II; 1800m)


The Bawaji 1, Arc De Triomphe 2, Successor 3.

Western India Trainers' Association Trophy (Class III; 1000m)

Cellini 1, Superlative 2, Kings Best 3,

Western India Race Horse Owners' Association Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1400m)

Thunberg 1, Fortunate Son 2, Kiefer 3.

Jockeys Association of India Trophy (Class III; 1000m)

Birkin Blower 1, The Awakening 2, Aegon 3.

Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy - Gr 3 (For 4y&o; 1200m)

Enigma 1, Joaquin 2, Iron Age 3.

Animal Welfare Board of India Trophy (For 6y&o, class IV; 1200m) [No whips will be permitted in this race]

Majestic Warrior 1, Blazing Bay 2, Cipher 3.

Atmosphere Plate (Class IV; 1400m)

Sim Sim 1, Sensibility 2, Emrys 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: Thunberg (4-8)
Upsets: Excelerator (3-4) & Mystical Rose (8-1)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8
Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8
Treble pool: I - 5,6,7; II - 6,7,8
Tanala pool: All races

