Sunday race selections: Watch out for Enigma

Enigma has the edge
Lago Medio Plate (For 5y&o, class V; 1600m)
Beemer 1, Campaign 2, Power Of Thor 3.
Rajaram Chhatrapati Trophy (Class II; 1800m)
The Bawaji 1, Arc De Triomphe 2, Successor 3.
Western India Trainers' Association Trophy (Class III; 1000m)
Cellini 1, Superlative 2, Kings Best 3,
Western India Race Horse Owners' Association Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1400m)
Thunberg 1, Fortunate Son 2, Kiefer 3.
Jockeys Association of India Trophy (Class III; 1000m)
Birkin Blower 1, The Awakening 2, Aegon 3.
Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy - Gr 3 (For 4y&o; 1200m)
Enigma 1, Joaquin 2, Iron Age 3.
Animal Welfare Board of India Trophy (For 6y&o, class IV; 1200m) [No whips will be permitted in this race]
Majestic Warrior 1, Blazing Bay 2, Cipher 3.
Atmosphere Plate (Class IV; 1400m)
Sim Sim 1, Sensibility 2, Emrys 3.
Recommendations
Best bet: Thunberg (4-8)
Upsets: Excelerator (3-4) & Mystical Rose (8-1)
Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8
Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8
Treble pool: I - 5,6,7; II - 6,7,8
Tanala pool: All races