The men’s race is set to take place on Tuesday, with organisers set to make a last-minute decision when they have reviewed the latest laboratory results overnight

Paris Olympics. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Suspense over triathlon as Seine fails water tests x 00:00

Olympic organisers cancelled a second day of triathlon training in the River Seine on Monday due to water pollution.

ADVERTISEMENT

The men’s race is set to take place on Tuesday, with organisers set to make a last-minute decision when they have reviewed the latest laboratory results overnight.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever