Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Suspense over triathlon as Seine fails water tests

Suspense over triathlon as Seine fails water tests

Updated on: 30 July,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Paris
Agencies |

The men’s race is set to take place on Tuesday, with organisers set to make a last-minute decision when they have reviewed the latest laboratory results overnight

Paris Olympics. Pic/AFP

Olympic organisers cancelled a second day of triathlon training in the River Seine on Monday due to water pollution. 


The men’s race is set to take place on Tuesday, with organisers set to make a last-minute decision when they have reviewed the latest laboratory results overnight.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


