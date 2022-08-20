Breaking News
Swiatek sinks, Medvedev in quarters

Updated on: 20 August,2022 08:28 AM IST  |  Cincinnati
Iga Swiatek and Daniil Medvedev


World No.1 Iga Swiatek was upset by American Madison Keys while top-ranked Daniil Medvedev advanced to the quarter-finals of the Cincinnati Masters quarter-finals in the women’s and men;s categories respectively on Thursday. 


Poland’s Swiatek lost 6-3, 6-4 to 2019 Keys, who needed five match points to finish off the shock triumph. Unseeded Keys was thrilled with her win. “I had a couple of games with a couple of match points. She beat me pretty badly last time so I’m happy to get the win,” said Keys. 

Meanwhile, top seed Medvedvev set up a quarter-final clash with 11th seed Taylor Fritz after the American stopped Andrey Rublev 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 7-5.


