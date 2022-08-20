Swiatek sinks, Medvedev in quarters

Poland’s Swiatek lost 6-3, 6-4 to 2019 Keys, who needed five match points to finish off the shock triumph. Unseeded Keys was thrilled with her win. “I had a couple of games with a couple of match points. She beat me pretty badly last time so I’m happy to get the win,” said Keys

Iga Swiatek and Daniil Medvedev

World No.1 Iga Swiatek was upset by American Madison Keys while top-ranked Daniil Medvedev advanced to the quarter-finals of the Cincinnati Masters quarter-finals in the women’s and men;s categories respectively on Thursday.

Poland’s Swiatek lost 6-3, 6-4 to 2019 Keys, who needed five match points to finish off the shock triumph. Unseeded Keys was thrilled with her win. “I had a couple of games with a couple of match points. She beat me pretty badly last time so I’m happy to get the win,” said Keys.

Meanwhile, top seed Medvedvev set up a quarter-final clash with 11th seed Taylor Fritz after the American stopped Andrey Rublev 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 7-5.

