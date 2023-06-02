Breaking News
Cash-for-beds in prison: Devendra Fadnavis orders probe
How can NCERT omit relevant topics from textbooks, ask academics
Mumbai: BMC's chatbot to take your nullah complaints
Mumbai’s largest rail rejig promises seamless entry, exit of trains
Mumbai: ‘Install speed-breakers on Aarey main road’s concretised stretch’
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Iga Swiatek storms into Round 3 hopes to defend French Open title

Iga Swiatek storms into Round 3, hopes to defend French Open title

Updated on: 02 June,2023 08:27 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

The World No. 1 crushed American Claire Liu 6-4, 6-0 on Court Philippe Chatrier. Swiatek, who turned 22 on Wednesday, will face China’s Wang Xinyu on Saturday for a place in the second week

Iga Swiatek storms into Round 3, hopes to defend French Open title

Iga Swiatek

Listen to this article
Iga Swiatek storms into Round 3, hopes to defend French Open title
x
00:00

Reigning champion Iga Swiatek maintained her bid to become the first woman to successfully defend the French Open title in 16 years by cruising into the third round on Thursday. 


The World No. 1 crushed American Claire Liu 6-4, 6-0 on Court Philippe Chatrier. Swiatek, who turned 22 on Wednesday, will face China’s Wang Xinyu on Saturday for a place in the second week.


Also Read: French Open: Iga Swiatek's No.1 ranking on the line, faces Sabalenka challenge


The Polish star could lose her World No. 1 ranking for the first time in over a year next week if she fails to lift a fourth Grand Slam singles title. 

Justine Henin was the last woman to win back-to-back Roland Garros titles when she lifted her third in a row and fourth in total in 2007. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Iga Swiatek roland garros French Open tennis news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK