Swiatek survives scare, Osaka weeps

Top seed Iga Swiatek survived US Open first round wobble on Tuesday as two-time champion Naomi Osaka made a tearful and colourful return to Flushing Meadows.

2022 US Open champion Swiatek saw off 104th-ranked Kamilla Rakhimova but only after having to save three set points in the second set. French Open champion Swiatek, chasing a second New York title to add to her four triumphs in Paris, saw off Russian lucky loser Rakhimova 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) to extend her season-leading record to 54 match wins.

Osaka, who missed last year’s tournament after giving birth to her daughter Shai, stunned 10th seed Jelena Ostapenko. Former World No. 1 Osaka, now ranked 88, came through 6-3, 6-2 for her first top 10 win in four years.

The Japanese star crunched nine aces in her 19 winners and committed just five unforced errors to her opponent’s 21. Osaka’s fellow tennis mum Caroline Wozniacki, runner-up to Serena Williams 10 years ago, needed just 53 minutes to see off Japan’s Nao Hibino 6-0, 6-1.

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina, the 2023 Wimbledon champion, enjoyed a 6-1, 7-6 (7/1) win over 194th-ranked Australian qualifier Destanee Aiava.

