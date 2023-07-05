Wimbledon 2023: Swiss ace Roger Federer wows crowd from royal box

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 July,2023 08:40 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Federer, fresh from appearing on stage with Coldplay in Zurich at the weekend, was visibly moved before taking his seat next to Catherine, the Princess of Wales

Roger Federer (centre) talks with Catherine, Princess of Wales (left), next to his wife Mirka. Pic/Getty Images

Wimbledon paid tribute to Roger Federer on Tuesday as the eight-time champion returned to the scene of his some of his greatest triumphs. The Centre Court crowd gave the Swiss great a prolonged standing ovation interspersed with cheers as he entered the royal box.


Also Read: Won’t be surprised if Djoko wins nine or 10 Wimbledon titles: Wilander


Federer, fresh from appearing on stage with Coldplay in Zurich at the weekend, was visibly moved before taking his seat next to Catherine, the Princess of Wales. 


The 41-year-old has mostly stayed away from tennis since bowing out in emotional scenes at the Laver Cup in London in September but was similarly honoured at the grass-court event in Halle, Germany, last month.

