The ball boys and girls are instantly recognisable in their Ralph Lauren uniforms, which feature a distinctive combination of purple and green
A ball boy holds the official Wimbledon tennis balls during the men's singles tennis match between Russia's Daniil Medvedev and Hungary's Marton Fucsovics. Pic/AFP
Key Highlights
- Like a blur of blue, they dart across grass of Wimbledon, collecting tennis balls
- They stand poised at the corners of the court, hands clasped behind their backs
- They are the ball boys and ball girls of the All England Club
Like a blur of blue, they dart across the verdant grass of Wimbledon with incredible speed, collecting tennis balls one after the other. They stand poised at the corners of the court, hands clasped behind their backs, patiently awaiting a player's request for a towel.