Breaking News
Puja Khedkar row: Controversial IAS probationer recalled
Exclusive | Mumbai: Uber-luxe homes to rise, as a city icon comes down
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: How did hoarding go from 200 sq ft to 33,600 sq ft?
Mumbai: Five dead, 42 injured as in accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Mumbai rains: Monsoon illness on the rise
shot-button
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Take a bow boys and girls

Take a bow, boys and girls!

Premium

Updated on: 17 July,2024 11:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The ball boys and girls are instantly recognisable in their Ralph Lauren uniforms, which feature a distinctive combination of purple and green

Take a bow, boys and girls!

A ball boy holds the official Wimbledon tennis balls during the men's singles tennis match between Russia's Daniil Medvedev and Hungary's Marton Fucsovics. Pic/AFP

Key Highlights

  1. Like a blur of blue, they dart across grass of Wimbledon, collecting tennis balls
  2. They stand poised at the corners of the court, hands clasped behind their backs
  3. They are the ball boys and ball girls of the All England Club

Like a blur of blue, they dart across the verdant grass of Wimbledon with incredible speed, collecting tennis balls one after the other. They stand poised at the corners of the court, hands clasped behind their backs, patiently awaiting a player's request for a towel.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

wimbledon tennis news sports sports news Sports Update

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK