Tata Mumbai Marathon raises Rs 7239 crore
Tata Mumbai Marathon raises Rs 72.39 crore

Updated on: 10 April,2024 08:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

This edition of the annual marathon witnessed 1,157 fundraisers, 179 corporates, 24,083 individual donors and 12,000-plus runners coming together along with the numerous NGOs working across healthcare, education, animal welfare and women’s empowerment among other sectors

Tata Mumbai Marathon raises Rs 72.39 crore

Representational image. Pic/iStock

The Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM), with the support of 268 NGOs, has raised an astounding Rs 72.39 crore for social causes.


This edition of the annual marathon witnessed 1,157 fundraisers, 179 corporates, 24,083 individual donors and 12,000-plus runners coming together along with the numerous NGOs working across healthcare, education, animal welfare and women’s empowerment among other sectors. 



mumbai marathon sports sports news Sports Update
