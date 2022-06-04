Team India all set for hockey’s latest version

The Indian men’s team will play their opening match against hosts Switzerland followed by game against Pakistan on the same day

Representative Image

It will be a test of fitness, skill and speed for Olympic bronze medallist India when they open their campaign against Switzerland on Saturday in the inaugural FIH Hockey 5s, a shorter and faster version of the traditional field hockey. The Indian men’s team will play their opening match against hosts Switzerland followed by game against Pakistan on the same day.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever