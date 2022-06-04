Breaking News
Team India all set for hockey’s latest version

Updated on: 04 June,2022 09:19 AM IST  |  Lausanne
The Indian men’s team will play their opening match against hosts Switzerland followed by game against Pakistan on the same day

Team India all set for hockey’s latest version

Representative Image


It will be a test of fitness, skill and speed for Olympic bronze medallist India when they open their campaign against Switzerland on Saturday in the inaugural FIH Hockey 5s, a shorter and faster version of the traditional field hockey. The Indian men’s team will play their opening match against hosts Switzerland followed by game against Pakistan on the same day.

