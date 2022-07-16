Tearful Tiger Woods misses British Open cut

Most of the damage to Woods’ chances of making the weekend was done on Thursday when he posted a six-over round of 78 to match his worst ever start at the British Open

USA’s Tiger Woods on the 18th at St Andrews, UK yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

A tearful Tiger Woods said he may never get the chance to grace a British Open at St Andrews again after missing the cut on Friday with a score of nine-over-par for his two rounds.

The 15-time major winner won two of his three Claret Jugs at the home of golf, but admitted to struggling just to walk the 18 holes after a major car crash last year left him needing emergency surgery on his right leg.

Most of the damage to the legendary golf player’s chances of making the weekend was done on Thursday when he posted a six-over round of 78 to match his worst ever start at the British Open.

He optimistically targeted a 66 to get back to the projected cut level of even par on a day of low scoring as overnight rain softened up the fast-running fairways.

However, that never looked a realistic aim with the physical toll of the crash clear to see. “It’s hard just to walk and play 18 holes. People have no idea what I have to go through and the hours of the work on the body, pre and post, each and every single day to do what I just did,” said Woods.

A birdie at the third sparked hope for the huge galleries that one of the game’s all-time greats could produce a round to remember. But bogeys at four and six quickly snuffed out any chance of a rally.

