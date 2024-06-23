Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Teen shuttler Naishaa is top seed in three events

Updated on: 24 June,2024 07:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Shivani Herlekar is seeded second behind Naishaa in the women's draw while Riya Vinherkar is second in both the girls events. Nigel D'Sa is the top seed in the men's singles, while Aaryavardhan Jadhav is the second seed

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Mumbai’s talented and skillful teenager Naishaa Bhatoye has earned the top seed in three singles events—women’s, girls U-17 and U-19 singles, at the CCI-GMBA Yonex Sunrise District Badminton Championship that begins at the CCI badminton courts from  today. 


Shivani Herlekar is seeded second behind Naishaa in the women’s draw while Riya Vinherkar is second in both the girls events. Nigel D’Sa is the top seed in the men’s singles, while Aaryavardhan Jadhav is the second seed.



