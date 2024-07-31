Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Teen swim star Summer McIntosh wins 400m gold

Updated on: 31 July,2024 08:18 AM IST  |  Nanterre (France)
AP , PTI |

“I try to take every event very individually and just do my work, but starting off for me—getting on the podium—is definitely a great way to start,” McIntosh said

Summer McIntosh. Pic/AFP

Canadian phenom Summer McIntosh claimed the first gold medal of her just-burgeoning career on Monday night with a dominating victory in the 400-metre individual medley.


McIntosh, 17, collected her first medal of any colour on the opening night of swimming, taking a silver in the 400 freestyle behind Ariarne Titmus and ahead of Katie Ledecky. Now, McIntosh has the most prized colour of all. 



“I try to take every event very individually and just do my work, but starting off for me—getting on the podium—is definitely a great way to start,” McIntosh said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

