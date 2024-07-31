“I try to take every event very individually and just do my work, but starting off for me—getting on the podium—is definitely a great way to start,” McIntosh said

Summer McIntosh. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Teen swim star Summer McIntosh wins 400m gold x 00:00

Canadian phenom Summer McIntosh claimed the first gold medal of her just-burgeoning career on Monday night with a dominating victory in the 400-metre individual medley.

McIntosh, 17, collected her first medal of any colour on the opening night of swimming, taking a silver in the 400 freestyle behind Ariarne Titmus and ahead of Katie Ledecky. Now, McIntosh has the most prized colour of all.

