Tendulkar touched by Nadal’s gesture towards Alexander

Under the roof on Court Philippe Chatrier, one of the biggest matches of the season was cut short at 7-6 (8), 6-6, when Zverev had to leave the court on a wheelchair after he badly rolled his right ankle

Sachin Tendulkar

India’s cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been touched by Spanish tennis stalwart Rafael Nadal’s gesture towards his semi-final opponent at Roland Garros, Germany’s Alexander Zverev, who got badly injured during the match and had to leave the court on a wheelchair.

Under the roof on Court Philippe Chatrier, one of the biggest matches of the season was cut short at 7-6 (8), 6-6, when Zverev had to leave the court on a wheelchair after he badly rolled his right ankle.

Nadal quickly made his way round the net to help support Zverev. Touched by the gesture, Tendulkar tweeted an image of Nadal escorting the injured Zverev and wrote, “The humility and concern shown by Nadal is what makes him so special. #RolandGarros.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever