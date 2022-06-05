Tendulkar touched by Nadal’s gesture towards Alexander

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 June,2022 07:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
India’s cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been touched by Spanish tennis stalwart Rafael Nadal’s gesture towards his semi-final opponent at Roland Garros, Germany’s Alexander Zverev, who got badly injured during the match and had to leave the court on a wheelchair.

Under the roof on Court Philippe Chatrier, one of the biggest matches of the season was cut short at 7-6 (8), 6-6, when Zverev had to leave the court on a wheelchair after he badly rolled his right ankle.




Nadal quickly made his way round the net to help support Zverev. Touched by the gesture, Tendulkar tweeted an image of Nadal escorting the injured Zverev and wrote, “The humility and concern shown by Nadal is what makes him so special. #RolandGarros.”


