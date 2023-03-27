Tennis great Navratilova puts adoption plans on hold after her cancer battle

Breaking News
Mumbai: Swachhata doots coming in a month
Updated on: 27 March,2023 07:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Navratilova, 66, and Lemigova, 50, had discussed possible plans for adopting this January, but after her recent breast and throat cancer battle, she had to postpone those plans

Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova


Legendary tennis star Martina Navratilova has put her adoption plans with wife Julia Lemigova on hold after her double cancer battle. Navratilova, 66, and Lemigova, 50, had discussed possible plans for adopting this January, but after her recent breast and throat cancer battle, she had to postpone those plans.


She told on Piers Morgan Uncensored: “We were thinking about adopting but that’s definitely put on hold, and I don’t think it’s going to happen. I think it’s just too complicated and the energy, I only have so much right now.” Navratilova explained that though adoption “was a nice thought for a while” her health battle had brought the realities of doing it into clear focus.



