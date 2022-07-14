Tennis icon Boris Becker lands job of sports science teacher in prison

A report in The Sun has said Becker has got the “part-time role as a classroom assistant, teaching PE theory and benefits of exercise to other prisoners”

Boris Becker

German tennis legend and three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has reportedly landed a prison job teaching sports science, but inmates are up in arms against the authorities for giving ‘preferential treatment’ to the 54-year-old, who is serving a two-and-a-half year sentence for hiding 2.5 million pounds sterling worth of assets and loans to avoid paying debts.

Though Becker continues to deny breaking UK insolvency laws after he was declared bankrupt in 2017, owning creditors almost 50 million pounds, he was found guilty of four charges by a jury under the Insolvency Act and sent to prison. A report in The Sun has said Becker has got the “part-time role as a classroom assistant, teaching PE theory and benefits of exercise to other prisoners.”

