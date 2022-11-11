Tennis star Emma Raducanu made Rs 163 cr in sponsorships this year

Raducanu, 19, had a difficult year on the court, her first full season on the WTA Tour.

Emma Raducanu

Brit tennis star Emma Raucanu earned a whopping USD20million (approx Rs 163cr) from sponsorships in her breakthrough year. And her sponsorships have helped her to be the third-highest-earning female athlete in the world in 2022 behind Japanese Naomi Osaka, top earning athlete with GBP45million (approx Rs 418cr) and Serena Williams, who was second on the list with an earning of GBP30.4m (approx Rs 282cr) from sponsorships.

Raducanu, 19, had a difficult year on the court, her first full season on the WTA Tour. Her year saw facing injury setbacks, finishing with a losing 17-19 record and GBP600,000 (approx Rs 5.58 cr) in prize money. However, till the end of May this year, she earned GBP2.8m (approx Rs 26.5cr) from tennis. Her GBP20m from endorsements saw the teenager’s income sky-rocket to GBP22.8m (approx Rs 212 cr). Raducanu’s sponsors include Tiffany & Co, Dior and Porsche. She is also the brand ambassador for British Airways, Evian,Vodafone and HSBC.

