'That day belonged to Nadeem': Neeraj on Paris Olympic javelin final

Updated on: 21 October,2024 08:14 AM IST  |  Lucknow
PTI |

“The gold medal is won by the person to whom the day belongs to. That day was [Arshad] Nadeem’s day.”

'That day belonged to Nadeem': Neeraj on Paris Olympic javelin final

Neeraj Chopra

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra says nothing went wrong in his silver-winning performance in the Paris Olympics final earlier this year and Pakistani Arshad Nadeem emerged champion as the “day belonged to him”.


Chopra became the first Indian track-and-field athlete to win two successive Olympic medals by clinching a silver with a throw of 89.45m on August 8, but the day belonged to Nadeem, who destroyed the field with a new Olympic record effort of 92.97m for his country’s maiden individual gold at the showpiece.


“Nothing was wrong, everything was right. The throw was also good. Getting a silver [medal] in the Olympics is also not a small thing. There was disappointment. But, I feel that the competition was very good, and it was tough,” Chopra told PTI in an interview.


“The gold medal is won by the person to whom the day belongs to. That day was [Arshad] Nadeem’s day.” “I have been competing with Nadeem since 2016, and it is for the first time that he has won,” said the 26-year-old athlete from Khandra village in Haryana’s Panipat district.

