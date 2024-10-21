“The gold medal is won by the person to whom the day belongs to. That day was [Arshad] Nadeem’s day.”

Neeraj Chopra

Listen to this article 'That day belonged to Nadeem': Neeraj on Paris Olympic javelin final x 00:00

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra says nothing went wrong in his silver-winning performance in the Paris Olympics final earlier this year and Pakistani Arshad Nadeem emerged champion as the “day belonged to him”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chopra became the first Indian track-and-field athlete to win two successive Olympic medals by clinching a silver with a throw of 89.45m on August 8, but the day belonged to Nadeem, who destroyed the field with a new Olympic record effort of 92.97m for his country’s maiden individual gold at the showpiece.

“Nothing was wrong, everything was right. The throw was also good. Getting a silver [medal] in the Olympics is also not a small thing. There was disappointment. But, I feel that the competition was very good, and it was tough,” Chopra told PTI in an interview.

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra set to part ways with coach Klaus Bartonietz

“The gold medal is won by the person to whom the day belongs to. That day was [Arshad] Nadeem’s day.” “I have been competing with Nadeem since 2016, and it is for the first time that he has won,” said the 26-year-old athlete from Khandra village in Haryana’s Panipat district.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever