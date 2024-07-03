That’s how Ruud Fognini can get!

Italy’s Fabio sends Norwegian World No. 8 Casper packing with 4-6, 5-7, 7-6, 3-6 defeat in second round; defending champ Alcaraz cruises into Rd Three

Fabio Fognini after his win over Casper Ruud yesterday. Pic/AFP; (right) Casper Ruud returns to Fabio Fognini during their singles match on Day Three of Wimbledon in London yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Eccentric Fabio Fognini of Italy needed a clutch of match points to knock out eighth-seeded Casper Ruud 6-4, 7-5, 6-7 (1/7), 6-3.

The 37-year-old Fognini, sporting bleach-blond hair, twice served for the match from 5-2 up in the third set before sealing victory over the three-time Grand Slam runner-up in the fourth set. “It just shows why I love and hate this sport,” said Fognini.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz raced into the Wimbledon third round on Wednesday to set up a mouth-watering duel with fellow crowd-pleaser Frances Tiafoe as Japanese superstar Naomi Osaka returned to Centre Court for the first time in five years.

Alcaraz defeated Australia’s World No. 69 Aleksandar Vukic 7-6 (7/5), 6-2, 6-2 on the back of 42 winners.

The third-seeded Spaniard’s only moments of concern came in the first set when he let slip a 5-2 lead and found himself 5-6 down with Vukic serving for the opener.

However, the three-time major winner steadied the ship to race away to victory against a player who got the better of him in qualifying at the 2020 French Open.

Alcaraz next faces Tiafoe, the American player he defeated in five sets in the semi-finals of the 2022 US Open on his way to his first Grand Slam triumph. “I’m going for him,” said Alcaraz.

In another match, Daniil Medvedev came back from dropping the first set and facing two set points in the second to see off Alexandre Muller of France 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, 7-5.

