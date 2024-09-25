System lacks accountability and transparency, says Somdev Devvarman after taking AITA to court

Somdev Devvarman and fellow Davis Cupper Purav Raja have filed a PIL against the AITA in the Delhi High Court, accusing the federation of violating rules and engaging in corrupt practices

Somdev Devvarman. Pic/AFP

Having taken the All-India Tennis Association (AITA), the governing body for tennis in the country, to the court for violating the National Sports Code, former India player Somdev Devvarman said the system should enable dreams of young players, not crush them.



Somdev Devvarman and fellow Davis Cupper Purav Raja have filed a PIL against the AITA in the Delhi High Court, accusing the federation of violating rules and engaging in corrupt practices.

Proclaiming that "accountability and transparency are essential for Indian tennis to rise from the unprecedented low it has currently fallen to", Devvarman said he and other like-minded players that to take action because the system has fallen into disarray.

"The conduct of the federation is in direct conflict with the law of the land. It does not follow the Sports Code, it flouts the judgments of courts and its administrators choose to ignore the most basic guidelines for sports governance while fighting over the spoils that the players have achieved," said Devvarman in a statement released through his social medal handles.

The 39-year-old Devvarman, who bagged gold medals in men's singles and doubles in the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, said the country is producing players who succeeded despite the "broken system" in the country.

"We succeeded as professionals despite a broken system. A system that was corrupt, insensitive and incompetent. But does every little boy and girl out there who picks up a racquet and dares to dream have to fight the same fight? The system should enable dreams, not crush them. We owe it to the sport that has given us all that we have to make a difference. We owe it to the future, we owe it to India," said Somdev in his statement.

While thanking the legal team that includes advocates Rahul Mehra, Arundhati Iyer and Jhanvi Dubey, Devvarman expressed his gratitude to all those who have come out in his support.

"Our most sincere gratitude to the Indian tennis community of players, coaches, parents, juniors, and well-wishers who have reached out to us with relentless support and optimism," said Devvarman, ending his statement hoping for "better days ahead for Indian tennis".

