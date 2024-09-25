Breaking News
Mumbai: EEH, WEH service roads concreting to cost Rs 1.5K crore
EAM meets global counterparts on UNGA sidelines
MU Senate polls see 55 per cent voter turnout
Hezbollah confirms death of one of its top commanders, Ibrahim Kobeisi
Mumbai: State task force to probe surge in chikungunya cases
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > System lacks accountability and transparency says Somdev Devvarman after taking AITA to court

System lacks accountability and transparency, says Somdev Devvarman after taking AITA to court

Updated on: 25 September,2024 10:14 PM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Somdev Devvarman and fellow Davis Cupper Purav Raja have filed a PIL against the AITA in the Delhi High Court, accusing the federation of violating rules and engaging in corrupt practices

System lacks accountability and transparency, says Somdev Devvarman after taking AITA to court

Somdev Devvarman. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
System lacks accountability and transparency, says Somdev Devvarman after taking AITA to court
x
00:00

Having taken the All-India Tennis Association (AITA), the governing body for tennis in the country, to the court for violating the National Sports Code, former India player Somdev Devvarman said the system should enable dreams of young players, not crush them.
 
Somdev Devvarman and fellow Davis Cupper Purav Raja have filed a PIL against the AITA in the Delhi High Court, accusing the federation of violating rules and engaging in corrupt practices.


Proclaiming that "accountability and transparency are essential for Indian tennis to rise from the unprecedented low it has currently fallen to", Devvarman said he and other like-minded players that to take action because the system has fallen into disarray.


"The conduct of the federation is in direct conflict with the law of the land. It does not follow the Sports Code, it flouts the judgments of courts and its administrators choose to ignore the most basic guidelines for sports governance while fighting over the spoils that the players have achieved," said Devvarman in a statement released through his social medal handles.


The 39-year-old Devvarman, who bagged gold medals in men's singles and doubles in the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, said the country is producing players who succeeded despite the "broken system" in the country.

"We succeeded as professionals despite a broken system. A system that was corrupt, insensitive and incompetent. But does every little boy and girl out there who picks up a racquet and dares to dream have to fight the same fight? The system should enable dreams, not crush them. We owe it to the sport that has given us all that we have to make a difference. We owe it to the future, we owe it to India," said Somdev in his statement.

While thanking the legal team that includes advocates Rahul Mehra, Arundhati Iyer and Jhanvi Dubey, Devvarman expressed his gratitude to all those who have come out in his support.

"Our most sincere gratitude to the Indian tennis community of players, coaches, parents, juniors, and well-wishers who have reached out to us with relentless support and optimism," said Devvarman, ending his statement hoping for "better days ahead for Indian tennis".

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

somdev tennis news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK