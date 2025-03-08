'Things I own now were once just dreams': PKL, Services star Rahul Sethpal

Coming from a middle-class family, Sethpal faced initial resistance from his father, who prioritised his education

After establishing himself as a defensive stalwart in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Haryana Steelers' Rahul Sethpal claimed the PKL Season 11 trophy, won gold at the 71st Senior National Kabaddi Championships, and proving himself as the team's best right corner defender.

His journey from a small village in Panipat to becoming a professional Kabaddi player is an inspiring one and woven with passion, something he opened up about in the latest episode of 'Rise of a Star' on the PKL's official YouTube channel.

Tracing his roots to Bapulia village, Sethpal recalled as quoted by a PKL press release, "I was very young when I started playing Kabaddi. A tournament was organised in our village, and they were giving away jerseys. So, I decided to play - that's how my journey in Kabaddi began."

Coming from a middle-class family, Sethpal faced initial resistance from his father, who prioritised his education. "Even my father wanted me to focus on studies," he said. But his mother became his pillar of support. "She believed that even if I didn't make it big, at least I would have a fallback option in life."

A crucial turning point came through Nitin Rawal, who became his mentor and support system. Nitin himself is considered among the best defenders in the PKL, having scored 167 points in his 103 matches in the league. He is also a national hero, winning the Asian Games gold with India in 2023.

"Nitin Rawal has supported me throughout - both financially and emotionally. He helped my brother and me reach where we are today," Sethpal shares gratefully. Rawal's intervention was instrumental, challenging his school to give him a chance: "If you like his performance, keep him. If not, you can deny him."

His breakthrough came with two gold medals in Junior Nationals. "Looking at our team, it seemed unlikely that we would win a medal," he remembers. "We had only two raiders, along with five defenders. I wasn't a main player; I filled in at different positions." Against all odds, they secured the gold medal for Sports Authority of India.

The Pro Kabaddi League transformed his life completely. Signed by U Mumba in 2019, his first significant moment was tackling league superstar Pawan Sehrawat. "I was thrilled; I had tackled the league's top raider!" This performance caught his team's attention and marked the beginning of his professional journey.

When Haryana Steelers secured him for INR 40.7 lakhs, Sethpal proved himself as a top defender. The PKL Season 11 victory was the culmination of his dreams. "Winning the title was a dream come true. Being from Haryana, it meant so much to us - our team had legends like Surender Nada, yet we had never won the PKL title before."

Sethpal won 73 tackle points in 24 games, including 4 High 5s to his name in his title-winning season 11. In his 80 matches in the PKL, he has won 196 tackle points, including 30 Super Tackles and 13 High 5s.

The league has dramatically changed his life prospects. "Coming from a middle-class family, the things I own now were once just dreams," he reflects. "From staying in luxurious hotels to earning a good income, PKL has given me opportunities beyond imagination. I never even dreamt of this kind of money."

"Going forward, I want to play for India, as I have now competed in the Senior Nationals. I want to keep playing for as long as possible and leave a legacy in Kabaddi. I believe I've been giving strong performances for the team, and they trust me," he concludes. "I aim to play for many more years and make my country proud."