Thomas Ceccon breaks 100m backstroke record

Thomas Ceccon smashed a world record and compatriot Benedetta Pilato then continued Italy’s strong start to the Swimming World Championships as she won a second gold of the evening in Budapest on Monday.

Ceccon shaved a quarter of a second off the 100m backstroke world record as he won in 51.60sec. “I didn’t expect this time,” Ceccon said. “I didnt expect to go so fast.”

Pilato was also delighted after she won the last final of the evening, the women’s 100m breaststroke, by a fingernail.

