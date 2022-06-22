Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC plans to vaccinate school kids, seeks data
Mumbai Central RTO to train 5,600 two-wheeler licence seekers on simulator this year
Do not get carried away by the word endemic: Experts amid rising Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra political turmoil: The one masterstroke that could have averted crisis
Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena hopeful of ghar wapsi, but rebels firm on demand
Maharashtra political crisis: I have 40 MLAs with me, says Eknath Shinde after reaching Guwahati
Amid political turmoil, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tests positive for Covid-19
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Thomas Ceccon breaks 100m backstroke record

Thomas Ceccon breaks 100m backstroke record

Updated on: 22 June,2022 09:15 AM IST  |  Budapest
AFP |

Top

Ceccon shaved a quarter of a second off the 100m backstroke world record as he won in 51.60sec. “I didn’t expect this time,” Ceccon said. “I didnt expect to go so fast” 

Thomas Ceccon breaks 100m backstroke record

Thomas Ceccon


Thomas Ceccon smashed a world record and compatriot Benedetta Pilato then continued Italy’s strong start to the Swimming World Championships as she won a second gold of the evening in Budapest on Monday. 

Ceccon shaved a quarter of a second off the 100m backstroke world record as he won in 51.60sec. “I didn’t expect this time,” Ceccon said. “I didnt expect to go so fast.” 




Also Read: Not without my team, says boxer Vijender Singh on next fight in Raipur


Pilato was also delighted after she won the last final of the evening, the women’s 100m breaststroke, by a fingernail.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK